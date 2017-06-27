PS4/Xbox One MMO Trove's Megalithic Update Adds New Class, Biomes, And More Today

Update: Trove's big new update is out now for both console versions. You can read about what to expect below or check out the launch trailer above.

Original Story: Trove for Xbox One and PS4 is releasing its first major update this week. The Megalithic update dropping Tuesday, June 27, will bring the Dino Tamer class, Jurassic Jungle biome, racing and coin collecting mini-games, and daily rewards.

Adding to the title's prehistoric fun, the Dino Tamer is a ranged ruffian class, suited for life in the desert frontier and Jurassic jungle. This beastly fellow can use darts and snares to capture giant reptilian beasts, or summon a gargantuan dinosaur friend to aid in battle or hitch a ride.

The Jurassic Jungle is a lush environment teeming with dinosaur fiends and dungeons, from the floor all the way to the top of the canopies. Here, you'll get the chance to pick up new recipes and gear, but watch out for the raptors, Triceratops, and Tyrannosaurus Rexes.

Rounding off this update, you'll be able to play two new mini-games, racing and coin collecting, at the top of every hour in the Hub. It's the perfect way to do more hourly challenges, or invite your friends to try something besides epic pixel dinosaur slaying and taming. And, what's more, you'll get special bonus chaos chests just for logging on every day.