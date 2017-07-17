PS4/Vita Remaster Of Windjammers Receives Release Date And A Bunch Of '90s-Style Merch

Windjammers, the classic Neo Geo disc-throwing game, is coming back in remastered form for PS4 and Vita, and today it got a release date. Developer DotEmu has announced that Windjammers will be available on August 29.

Alongside the release date announcement, DotEmu published a video that shows off the different playable characters in the game. There are six characters in total, and each has different strengths and weaknesses. You can watch it below.

The remaster includes several improvements over the original. It retains the classic art style, but it has received a boost in graphical fidelity. In addition, the new version includes online multiplayer, five game modes, and competitive leagues.

The remaster had a closed beta last month, and DotEmu has tweaked and changed the game based on the feedback from players. "Thanks to you, the community, we received tons of feedback regarding bugs and issues, and also the ergonomy, menus, and matchmaking system," the developer stated in a PlayStation Blog post. "You also provided many useful ideas regarding the general gaming experience. Most importantly, your comments confirmed that we'd captured the fun, immersive experience of the original."

DotEmu also announced today a lineup of official Windjammers merchandise. This includes '90s-style shirts, a hat, and a lapel pin, as well as a Windjammers-branded Frisbee. You can see the items in the gallery below, and you can buy them here when they go on sale on August 29.