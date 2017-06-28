PS4's TV & Video App Has Been Redesigned

Sony has given the TV & Video section of the PlayStation 4 a refresh to "help you find your favorites and discover new and exciting content" using the video streaming services available on the console.

The TV & Video app now allows users to quickly cycle through Amazon, Netflix, CrunchyRoll, WWE Network, the PlayStation Store, and other popular apps. Content is now organised in lists based around where they'll be streamed from or themes such as "Superheroes" or "Movies for Gamers."

According to a post on the PlayStation Blog "the refresh is available in the following markets: Australia, Austria, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom."

In other PS4 content news, Sony has launched the Mid-Year Sale on the PlayStation 4, offering discounts on hundreds of games PS4, PS3, Vita, and PSP. We've covered some of the highlights here.