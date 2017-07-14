PS4's Spider-Man, Battlefront 2, And Kingdom Hearts 3 Set For Big Reveals This Weekend

Disney's big D23 convention takes place this weekend, and there's a good chance it'll be headlined by Star Wars: Episode VIII news. However, it's also shaping up to be a good weekend for gamers, as there'll be news about Insomniac's Spider-Man game, Star Wars: Battlefront II, and Kingdom Hearts III.

The reveals are coming as a part of D23's games show, called Level Up. It takes place tomorrow, June 15, at 1 PM PT/ 4 PM ET / 9 PM BST. It'll be livestreamed on Twitch, Facebook, and YouTube. Gaming personalities JackSepticEye and Strawburry17 will be hosting.

Of the three games to be talked about, Kingdom Hearts III is perhaps the most mysterious. The game has been long in development, having been originally announced way back in 2013. We recently got a new gameplay trailer, but otherwise we haven't heard much news about it. It'll be interesting to see what Disney shows off this weekend. The game is planned for launch no earlier than 2018 for PS4 and Xbox One.

Star Wars: Battlefront II, meanwhile, launches on November 14 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It'll feature a full single-player campaign, and it will have an open beta test this October. Insomniac's Spider-Man is a PS4 exclusive, and we got our first look at gameplay at E3 2017. Check out the gameplay video here; Insomniac says its open world will be much larger than that of one of its previous games, Sunset Overdrive.