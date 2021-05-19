PS4's Remasters And Retro Sale Is Back With Over 200 Games On Sale

The PlayStation Store is bringing back one of its most budget-friendly sales this week: The Remasters & Retro Sale is live now until June 3, bringing steep discounts on over 200 PS4 games. The sale spotlights older games that have been remastered and/or repackaged, like Gravity Rush Remastered and Spyro Reignited Trilogy, as well as retro-inspired games like Streets of Rage 4.

The Remasters & Retro sale includes the usual suspects, such as God of War III Remastered for $10, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered for $20, and Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection (which compiles Assassin's Creed II, Brotherhood, and Revelations) for $12. A few Final Fantasy games are included, such as the original Final Fantasy VII for $8 for those who want to catch up on the full story after Remake. Final Fantasy VIII Remastered is on sale for $10, and Gravity Rush Remastered is available for $15. All of these games should be playable on PS5 thanks to backwards compatibility and may also benefit from the additional horsepower.

Check out some of the best deals that caught our eye below, or just browse the full sale on the PlayStation Store.

Remasters & Retro Sale on PSN: Best Deals

Amnesia Collection -- $6 ( $30 )

) Amnesia Rebirth -- $16.49 ( $30 )

) Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection -- $12 ( $40 )

) Catherine: Full Body -- $20 ( $40 )

) Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition -- $6 ( $30 )

) Destroy All Humans remake -- $26 ( $40 )

) DMC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition -- $10 ( $40 )

) Final Fantasy VII -- $8 ( $16 )

) Final Fantasy VIII Remastered -- $10 ( $20 )

) God of War III Remastered -- $10 ( $20 )

) Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy -- $17.49 ( $35 )

) Gravity Rush Remastered -- $15 ( $30 )

) Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit -- $20 ( $40 )

) Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game - Complete Edition -- $12 ( $15 )

) Spyro Reignited Trilogy -- $14 ( $40 )

) Streets of Rage 4 -- $15 ( $25 )

) Yakuza Kiwami -- $5 ( $20 )

) Yakuza Kiwami 2 -- $9 ( $20 )

Alongside the Remasters & Retro sale, Sony is still running the Extended Play sale that features deals on over 400 games and DLC, including Destiny 2, Mortal Kombat 11, Dragon Ball FighterZ, and more. And those looking for cheap games can still check out the latest iteration of PSN's Games Under $15 sale, which has markdowns on Little Nightmares, The Division 2: Warlords of New York, Infamous: Second Son, and other games that'll cost you less than 15 bucks.