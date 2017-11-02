PS4's PlayStation VR Getting Stranger Things Experience, See A Teaser Here

The new season of Stranger Things premiered on October 27, and you may very well have watch all the episodes already. Looking for more Stranger Things? Some kind of Stranger Things "experience" for PlayStation VR is on the way, and it's coming soon.

While we have to wait a bit longer to find out exactly what it is, Sony has posted a teaser trailer for the Stranger Things PS VR experience. The very brief video shows off the famous Christmas lights sequence, but that's all we get. The video's description suggests the experience will be set in the Upside Down, as it says the experience will invite fans to "feel the terror of The Upside Down."

Unfortunately, there is no word yet as to what this Stranger Things PSVR experience actually is. In August 2016, Netflix posted a video of the stars of the show checking out a scary Stranger Things VR experience, but we don't know what they were looking at.

Stranger Things Season 2 is streaming now on Netflix. Check out GameSpot's hub for the show to find reviews, theories and everything else you need to know about Stranger Things. In other news, a drummer rips the show's main theme with this killer cover.