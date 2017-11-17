PS4's PlayStation Store Black Friday 2017 Sale Live Early For PS Plus Members

Black Friday 2017 is next week, and ahead of the big shopping day, Sony has kicked off a sale in the PlayStation Store. The sale goes into effect for everyone on November 21, but PS Plus subscribers can get access to it early beginning today.

Only a selection of PS4 titles are discounted right now--with more on the way when the sale begins in full next week--but they include some of this year's biggest releases. Assassin's Creed Origins drops down to $42, while the Call of Duty: WWII Digital Deluxe edition costs $90. Many of this year's big sports games are on sale as well, including Madden NFL 18 ($30), FIFA 18 ($36), and NBA 2K18 ($42), among other titles.

While the Black Friday sale is currently only available to PS Plus members, everyone will be able to take advantage of this week's regular batch of PSN discounts. That selection is much slimmer, but it includes some fun titles for PS4, PS3, and Vita such as Toki Tori 2+, Rive, Trine 2, Jet Set Radio, and more.

We've rounded up the full list of all the PlayStation Store Black Friday deals that are currently available for PS Plus members. We'll update it as more titles are added when the sale goes live to everyone on November 21. You can also find our full coverage of all the other Black Friday 2017 deals through the links below.