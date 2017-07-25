PS4's Nioh Receives New DLC Today; Here's What It Adds

It's been six months since Dark Souls-esque action game Nioh launched on PS4, but if you've been wanting a reason to return to it, there's some good news today. Nioh's Defiant Honor DLC pack is available now and adds new enemies, weapons, and more.

In a PlayStation Blog post, Team Ninja creative director Tom Lee discussed some of the major additions in Defiant Honor. Chief among them is Sanada Yukimura, a new samurai that you can fight. The developer said that he'll be the hardest foe in the game.

"His brave heroics and fearlessness in the face of death epitomizes the spirit of the samurai," Lee said. "A perfect warrior in many respects, and for a game that is profoundly focused on life and death we could not think of a better candidate as the toughest adversary in Nioh."

In addition, Defiant Honor also brings you up against a ninja named Sarutobi Sasuke. He acts as Yukimura's guard and is nearly as tough as the samurai.

Although these enemies are going to be difficult to defeat, players also get a new weapon to confront them with: the Tonfa. It's a ninja weapon meant for close-quarters melee combat. "The Tonfa may also put a smile on many of the faces of our loyal Ninja Gaiden fans who are surely familiar with this impressive weapon," Lee wrote.

Defiant Honor costs $10 / £10 on the PlayStation Store, but it's free if you own the season pass. This is the second DLC pack for the game; the first, Dragon of the North, launched back in May. There's a third pack in the works, called Bloodshed's End, but Team Ninja hasn't said anything about it yet.