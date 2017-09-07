PS4's Nioh Receives Its Final DLC This Month

Developer Team Ninja has announced the third and final DLC expansion for its Dark Souls-like action game, Nioh, and it releases very soon. The Bloodshed's End DLC arrives later this month, on September 26.

Team Ninja creative director Tom Lee shared details about the expansion today in a post on PlayStation Blog. According to Lee, Bloodshed's End follows closely after the events of the game's previous DLC, Defiant Honor, and will mark the "end of William's journey."

"The Siege of Osaka's winter campaign was put to an end by a peace negotiation between Toyotomi and Tokugawa," Lee said. "However, conditions were harsh as Osaka Castle lost its secondary and tertiary enclosures, as well as its inner and outer moats, leaving just the main enclosure for the defeated. Inevitably, this situation led to an uprising and another war broke out just months after the winter campaign."

Along with new main, sub, and Twilight missions, Bloodshed's End introduces a new mode to the game called The Abyss. In this mode, players can "test their skills in a perpetual battleground." The DLC also adds new characters, Yokai, Guardian Spirits, and a new difficulty level to the game.

Like the previous two DLC expansions, Bloodshed's End retails for $10. Those who've purchased Nioh's $25 season pass will receive it for no additional cost. Team Ninja has said it will reveal more details about the DLC and its new Abyss mode before launch.