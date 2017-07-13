PS4's Gran Turismo Sport Release Date Revealed

Gran Turismo Sport--the first game in the series on PS4--is coming out on October 17 (October 18 in Europe and Australia), publisher Sony has announced. The company revealed the news in a new EU trailer, which you can watch above.

Sony said recently that the racing title would launch this fall, but this is the first time we've had a concrete date since its delay from 2016. Today's announcement follows the completion of the long-running closed beta, which finished earlier this week. That's not the last you'll see of it before launch, however; Sony says a full reveal of the cars and tracks included is coming soon. In the meantime, check out the game's box art--including images of the Day One, Steelbook, and Collector's Editions--below.

We played the latest iteration of Gran Turismo Sport at E3 2017, and you can check out our early impressions here. Elsewhere at the event, Sony confirmed GT Sport will run at 4K and 60 FPS on PS4 Pro, which will also get HDR support.

The racer is exclusive to PS4 and is being developed to support PlayStation VR, though it will not feature dynamic time or weather. The decision to drop these two features, which were key to the series, was made "in order to raise the frame rate and the quality of the image." Players will still be able to set time and weather before the start of a race.

Gran Turismo Sport is the first in the popular series since 2013's Gran Turismo 6, which was a PlayStation 3 exclusive. In our review, critic Joseph Barron said the racer possessed a "lack of vision" but that it "remains a fantastic simulation." For more, check out our full Gran Turismo 6 review.