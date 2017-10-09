PS4's Free Gran Turismo Sport Demo Is Out Now For A Very Limited Time

Gran Turismo Sport is just days away from release, but you don't have to wait for launch in order to try it out. Sony has released a demo of its signature racing game on PS4, although its availability is more like that of a beta, rather than a traditional demo.

The GT Sport demo has been available to pre-load by PlayStation Plus members for the past few days, but it only unlocked today. Non-Plus members receive access later today, at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET on October 9 (2 AM BST / 12 PM AEDT on October 10). Hopefully you have fast internet or some time to try it soon, as the demo will only be available from the PlayStation Store until 8 PM PT on October 11. It can be played until October 12 at 8 AM PT. You can download the demo here.

Three different modes are available to try out in the demo. Sport mode tasks you with setting the fastest lap time. Arcade mode consists of standard races featuring "a wide range of vehicle classes on three pre-selected circuit configurations with different terrains," with support for two-player split-screen. Campaign mode presents a series of different races, challenges, and Daily Workouts. This is the mode where you'll earn in-game cash, unlock new vehicles, and experience the game's various progression systems. The Livery Editor and photo mode, called Scapes, are also both accessible.

You'll want to consider downloading the demo even if you've already decided to buy the full game. A limited amount of progress made in the demo can be transferred to the full game--you can bring over vehicles you unlock, as well as up to $1 million of in-game cash.

Gran Turismo Sport releases for PS4 on October 17. We recently spoke with series creator Kazunori Yamauchi, who shared with us every car he's ever owned and talked about whether his own games have influenced his buying decisions.