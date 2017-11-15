PS4's Doom VFR Included In New PSVR Bundle

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is coming to PSVR this week, but it isn't the only Bethesda game being adapted to virtual reality. Doom VFR will follow it early next month, and Sony will offer players who have yet to pick up a PSVR headset a new option for buying one.

Today, the company announced the PlayStation VR Doom VFR Bundle, which will release alongside Doom VFR on December 1. The bundle includes a copy of the game, the updated PSVR headset, a PlayStation Camera, and a new PSVR demo disc that features demos of 13 titles. You can take a look at the packaging below.

As was the case with the recently announced GT Sport PSVR bundle and the Skyrim VR bundle, the Doom VFR set has only been announced for the US and Canada. It will retail for US $400 / CA $500 and is available for pre-order beginning today, November 15.

The Skyrim PSVR bundle, meanwhile, releases alongside Skyrim VR this Friday, November 17, and retails for $450. It comes with all the same contents as the Doom VFR bundle (except with a copy of Skyrim), as well as two PS Move controllers. Both Skyrim VR and Doom VFR can be played using a standard DualShock 4 controller, while the latter also supports the PSVR Aim controller. You can watch 10 minutes of Doom VFR footage here.