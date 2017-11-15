PS4's Doom VFR Included In New PSVR Bundle

The bundle launches alongside the game on December 1.

Last updated by on

1 Comments
Doom VFR Reveal Trailer - E3 2017
  1. StarCraft 2 Now Free-to-Play; PUBG Leak Reveals New Vehicles & New Map! - GS News Roundup
  2. GS News Update: Call Of Duty: WW2 Adding Microtransactions Soon
  3. Star Wars Pay-To-Play Backlash Earns EA Most Downvoted Reddit Comment Ever - GS News Roundup
  4. EA's Star Wars Battlefront 2 Controversy - The Lobby
  5. Call Of Duty: WW2 - Why Does The M1 Garand Ping?
  6. Final Fantasy XV Multiplayer Expansion Comrades Live
  7. Destiny 2 - First Look At The Lighthouse
  8. Trove: Adventures - Launch Trailer
  9. Destiny 2: Curse Of Osiris - Opening Cinematic Trailer
  10. Destiny 2: Curse Of Osiris - First Campaign Mission Gameplay
  11. GS News Update: New Content Coming Soon To Farming/Marriage Sim Stardew Valley
  12. Agents of Mayhem - Kinzie Kensington: SAFEWORD DLC Trailer
Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Doom VFR Reveal Trailer - E3 2017

Related
DOOM VFR
Follow

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is coming to PSVR this week, but it isn't the only Bethesda game being adapted to virtual reality. Doom VFR will follow it early next month, and Sony will offer players who have yet to pick up a PSVR headset a new option for buying one.

Today, the company announced the PlayStation VR Doom VFR Bundle, which will release alongside Doom VFR on December 1. The bundle includes a copy of the game, the updated PSVR headset, a PlayStation Camera, and a new PSVR demo disc that features demos of 13 titles. You can take a look at the packaging below.

No Caption Provided
Gallery image 1Gallery image 2

As was the case with the recently announced GT Sport PSVR bundle and the Skyrim VR bundle, the Doom VFR set has only been announced for the US and Canada. It will retail for US $400 / CA $500 and is available for pre-order beginning today, November 15.

The Skyrim PSVR bundle, meanwhile, releases alongside Skyrim VR this Friday, November 17, and retails for $450. It comes with all the same contents as the Doom VFR bundle (except with a copy of Skyrim), as well as two PS Move controllers. Both Skyrim VR and Doom VFR can be played using a standard DualShock 4 controller, while the latter also supports the PSVR Aim controller. You can watch 10 minutes of Doom VFR footage here.

Filed under:
DOOM VFR
PlayStation 4

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

    •   View Comments (1)
    Join the conversation
    There are 1 comments about this story
    Load Comments (1)