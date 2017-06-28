PS4 Version Of Orcs Must Die: Unchained Releasing This July

Robot Entertainment has announced a release date for the PlayStation 4 version of Orcs Must Die: Unchained. The tower defense game is coming to Sony's console on July 18.

Unchained is the third installment in the Orcs Must Die series. The title was released earlier this year for PC, though it had been available for the platform in open beta since 2014. Like other tower defense games, Unchained tasks players with protecting their fortress from an invading army of orcs by outfitting it with various traps. What sets the series apart from other titles, however, is that it plays more like a third-person action game, allowing players to take on the invading hordes directly while building traps for their fortress.

Along with the traditional Survival mode, Unchained includes a head-to-head party mode called Sabotage. In this mode, two teams of three players compete on their own version of the same map and summon spells, enemies, and bosses on the opposing team's map in an effort to disrupt them. The team with the most rift points at the end of the match wins.

Prior to its PC release, Unchained also featured a MOBA-like PvP mode called Siege. This mode pitted two teams of five players against each other on symmetrical maps. However, Robot ultimately decided to remove the mode as only a "small portion" of players actively played it. The team explained, "Ultimately, the Siege game mode has a small hardcore group of players, but it isn't building a healthy long-term community around itself." Removing the mode allowed Robot to turn its focus "entirely toward making Survival feel, look, sound, and play more like a clear evolution of OMD and OMD2."

Orcs Must Die: Unchained will be free-to-play when it launches for PS4. Additionally, PS Plus members can snag an exclusive bundle of skins, consumables, in-game currency, and more--normally valued over $20--for free until August 17.