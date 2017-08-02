PS4 Update 4.73 Out Now, Here's What It Does (Not Much)

Another PlayStation 4 system update is available to download now, but don't expect it to do too much. According to the patch notes, update 4.73 simply "improves the quality of the system performance."

The patch weighs in at around 340 MB, and it's mandatory to install--just turn your PS4 on and the update should begin downloading automatically. It follows another update, released last month, that also improved system performance.

A few days after that, Sony announced that the PS4's big 5.0 update is on the way, and beta sign-ups are open now. According to Sony, beta will start in "early August," though there's currently no clue as to when the update will be released for all. We also don't yet know what the patch will include.

The last big PS4 update, 4.50, added Boost Mode for PS4 Pro owners and external hard drive support, among other things. The Boost Mode feature aims to improve the quality and performance of games that have not been patched to support PS4 Pro. "This can provide a noticeable frame rate boost to some games with variable frame rates, and can provide frame rate stability for games that are programmed to run at 30 Hz or 60 Hz," Sony explained at the time.