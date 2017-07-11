PS4 Update 4.72 Out Now, Here's What It Does (Not Much)

PlayStation 4's latest system update is available to download now, but don't expect it to do too much. According to Sony, firmware update 4.72 "improves the quality of the system performance."

The patch weighs in at around 340 MB, and it's mandatory to install--just turn your PS4 on and the update should begin downloading automatically.

A recent PS4 Pro update added 4K support to its media player, but you still won't be able to watch 4K Blu-Rays. Before that, every PS4 user received version 4.5 in March. It introduced Boost Mode for PS4 Pro and added support for external hard drives.

The Boost Mode feature aims to improve the quality and performance of games that have not been patched to support PS4 Pro. "This can provide a noticeable frame rate boost to some games with variable frame rates, and can provide frame rate stability for games that are programmed to run at 30 Hz or 60 Hz," Sony explained at the time.

In other PlayStation news, Sony recently announced PS4 Trophies now sync "much quicker than ever before," though it's still not automatic like on Xbox One. Meanwhile a game that promised the "world's fastest platinum Trophy" has still not returned to the PlayStation Store after being pulled a fortnight ago. ★★★★★ 1000 Top Rated's developer claimed you could earn the title's platinum Trophy in under 20 minutes. However, Sony removed it from PSN "temporarily" and asked developer Top Rated to "change the game's name and not mention Trophies in the Store trailer."

Sony also announced a new PS4 Pro color just yesterday. The glacier white console will make its debut alongside Destiny 2 on September 6 as part of a bundle that also includes the shooter's expansion pass and "premium digital content."