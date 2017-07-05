PS4 Trophies Now Sync "Much Quicker Than Ever Before," But Still Not Automatically

Sony has announced that PlayStation Trophies now sync "much more quickly" on PS4, meaning you'll be able to show off your achievements quicker than ever before.

Although syncing to the server is noticeably faster than before on PS4, it is still not immediate like on Xbox One: you're still required to go into the Trophies sub-section of the main menu to trigger the synchronization. It's unclear if sync speeds from PS3 and PS Vita have been improved.

Good news! Your trophies will now sync much quicker than ever before on your PS4, so it’ll be easier to show off your achievements! pic.twitter.com/x0ZgiFu4Wp — PlayStation Europe (@PlayStationEU) July 5, 2017

In other Trophy news, a game that promised the "world's fastest platinum Trophy" has been pulled from the PlayStation Store. ★★★★★ 1000 Top Rated's developer claimed you could earn the title's platinum Trophy in under 20 minutes. However, Sony removed it from PSN "temporarily" and asked developer Top Rated to "change the game's name and not mention Trophies in the Store trailer."

The puzzle game, which had a price tag of $0.98, is still not back on the Store at the time of writing.