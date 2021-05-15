PS4 To PS5: Full List Of Games With Free Upgrades And Game Boost
The majority of these games support a free upgrade from PS4 to PS5, and others support Game Boost.
The PS5 doesn't have a dedicated, automatic system for upgrading PS4 games to the current generation like Xbox does with Smart Delivery, but it does still support upgrades on a whole bunch of PlayStation games. Many of these upgrades are completely free, requiring you to only claim the digital PS5 version from the PlayStation Store, while a few others have a small fee or another stipulation. We've rounded them all up below to help make it easier to choose what you take with you from PS4 to PS5.
Additionally, we've also provided a list of games that support the Game Boost feature on PS5, which provides enhancements to PS4 games without completely upgrading them to PS5-native software.
Games with free PS5 upgrades
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & Secret Fairy
- Balan Wonderworld
- Borderlands 3
- Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead
- Bugsnax
- Concept Destruction
- Control (only for Ultimate Edition)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time
- Crimsonland
- Cyberpunk 2077 (PS5 version releasing late 2021)
- Cyber Shadow
- Dead by Daylight
- Destiny 2
- Dirt 5
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut
- Doom Eternal
- Dreaming Sarah
- Freddy Spaghetti
- Hitman 3
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Just Dance 2021 (physical version)
- Jydge
- King Oddball
- Maneater
- Marvel's Avengers
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Nioh 2
- No Man's Sky
- Outriders
- Override 2: Super Mech League
- Planet Coaster
- Poker Club
- Praey For The Gods
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2
- Resident Evil Village
- Ruinverse
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- Shakedown: Hawaii
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Subnautica
- Subnautica: Below Zero
- Terminator: Resistance Enhanced
- Tesla Force
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- The Pathless
- The Persistence
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- Undead Horde
- Watch Dogs: Legion
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood
- WRC 9
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Games with paid PS5 upgrades not exceeding $10
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War ($10)
PS4 games with Game Boost or other upgrades on PS5
- Blood & Truth
- Days Gone
- Firewall: Zero Hour
- Ghost of Tsushima
- God of War
- Ratchet & Clank
- Rocket League
- Shadow of the Colossus
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
