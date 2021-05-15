PS4 To PS5: Full List Of Games With Free Upgrades And Game Boost

The PS5 doesn't have a dedicated, automatic system for upgrading PS4 games to the current generation like Xbox does with Smart Delivery, but it does still support upgrades on a whole bunch of PlayStation games. Many of these upgrades are completely free, requiring you to only claim the digital PS5 version from the PlayStation Store, while a few others have a small fee or another stipulation. We've rounded them all up below to help make it easier to choose what you take with you from PS4 to PS5.

Additionally, we've also provided a list of games that support the Game Boost feature on PS5, which provides enhancements to PS4 games without completely upgrading them to PS5-native software.

Games with free PS5 upgrades

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & Secret Fairy

Balan Wonderworld

Borderlands 3

Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead

Bugsnax

Concept Destruction

Control (only for Ultimate Edition)

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time

Crimsonland

Cyberpunk 2077 (PS5 version releasing late 2021)

Cyber Shadow

Dead by Daylight

Destiny 2

Dirt 5

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut

Doom Eternal

Dreaming Sarah

Freddy Spaghetti

Hitman 3

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Just Dance 2021 (physical version)

Jydge

King Oddball

Maneater

Marvel's Avengers

Mortal Kombat 11

Nioh 2

No Man's Sky

Outriders

Override 2: Super Mech League

Planet Coaster

Poker Club

Praey For The Gods

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2

Resident Evil Village

Ruinverse

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Shakedown: Hawaii

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Subnautica

Subnautica: Below Zero

Terminator: Resistance Enhanced

Tesla Force

The Elder Scrolls Online

The Pathless

The Persistence

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Undead Horde

Watch Dogs: Legion

Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood

WRC 9

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Games with paid PS5 upgrades not exceeding $10

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War ($10)

PS4 games with Game Boost or other upgrades on PS5