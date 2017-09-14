PS4 System Update 4.74 Out, Here's What It Does (Very Little)

Anyone booting up their PlayStation 4 today will find that a new system update is now available. Unfortunately, this is not the next big update and is instead one that introduces no new user-facing features.

The 340 MB update, which brings the PS4's system software to version 4.74, lists only one upgrade in its notes, stating that it "improves system performance." That phrasing is slightly different from that of previous small updates, which reported that they "improve[d] the quality of the system performance." Whether there's anything to be read into that remains to be seen, but the bottom line either way is that you shouldn't start up your system expecting any major new features to be introduced.

A number of users have reported crashes when playing Destiny 2 on PS4 and PS4 Pro in particular since its launch last week. As of yet, there's no indication if this update will have any impact on those problems.

There are new features on the way to PS4 in the near future. Sony has already detailed the forthcoming PS4 5.0 update, which entered beta testing in August. Among other things, it provides the option for higher quality streaming on PS4 Pro, adds a new Group feature to the friends list, brings new information to the Quick Menu, and revamps parental controls.