PS4 Ships 67.5 Million Units

Sony today reported earnings for the quarter ended September 30, and among the notable takeaways for gaming is the fact that the PlayStation 4 has now shipped 67.5 million units worldwide. Sony shipped 4.2 million units during the quarter to boost the new total to that figure. 4.2 million is up from the 3.9 million units that Sony shipped during the same period a year prior, so the business is growing.

It's the highest quarterly shipment figure for PS4 since the holiday period last year, when Sony shipped 9.7 million units. Last quarter, shipments stood at 63.3 million units.

Sony's Game & Network Services division, which houses the PlayStation business, saw its sales rise 35.4 percent year-over-year to 433.2 billion yen. Sony attributed the uptick in sales primarily to stronger PS4 game sales, including digital, as well as the uptick in PS4 hardware sales. Operating income for the division came in at 54.8 billion yen, up significantly from 35.8 billion yen during the same year prior.

"This significant increase was primarily due to the above-mentioned increase in sales, partially offset by an increase in selling, general and administrative expenses. During the current quarter, there was a 3.1 billion yen positive impact from foreign exchange rate fluctuations," Sony said.

Developing...