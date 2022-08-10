PS4 Sales Reach 117.2 Million Units As Production Winds Down

The PlayStation 4 has essentially reached the end of its production lifecycle, as Sony is no longer reporting sales figures for the console. Originally launched at the end of 2013, the final total for the number of PS4s shipped as of March 2022 is 117.2 million units, an impressive number that makes the PS4 the fourth best-selling console of all time currently.

As spotted by Niko partners senior analyst Daniel Ahmad, the top three best-selling consoles of all time include combined sales of the Game boy and Game Boy Color (118.7 million), the Nintendo DS family of handheld systems (154 million), and the PlayStation 2 (155 million). The PS4 will likely slip to fifth place soon, as the Nintendo Switch recently recorded 111 million sales and is still considered to be in the middle of its lifecycle.

Sony is no longer reporting PS4 shipments which means the final total for the console is ~117.2 million as of March 2022. pic.twitter.com/hWHv7NZ6RL — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) August 10, 2022

The PS4 was a huge leap forward for Sony at the time. The original angular model had hardware that provided a massive visual upgrade for games, but the console was also focused on creating a more connected experience for users by offering them tools to capture and stream their gameplay. The PS4 Pro, a mid-cycle upgrade with beefier hardware, arrived in 2016 and a redesigned base model PS4 ditched its sharper shell for a rounder approach.

Sony's current console, the PS5, has been a consistent seller but it has struggled to reach the same sales records as the PS4 due to an ongoing global semiconductor shortage. Supply chain issues are slowly improving, and Sony expects to reach its sales forecast of 18 million units sold during this financial year to add to its total of a respectable 21.7 million units sold since launch.

If you've yet to purchase a PS5 for yourself due to how quickly the systems sell out, you can keep track of restocks with GameSpot's PS5 tracker page to see when fresh supplies are available. If you do have a PS5 already, then the revamped PS Plus library has a great selection of games to play right now.