PS4, PS3, And Vita Halloween Sale Going On Now On PSN In Europe

A new sale is now underway on the PlayStation Store in Europe. Like the Sale of the Dead promotion that began this week in the US, this one offers a wide range of discounts on many PS4, PS3, and Vita horror games leading up to Halloween.

The European Halloween sale includes many of the same titles that are currently on sale in the US PlayStation Store. PS4 owners can find deals on a number of Resident Evil games, including Resident Evil 7 (£25), the Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle (£16), Resident Evil 4 (£9), and Resident Evil Code: Veronica X (£8). In addition to that, Alien: Isolation is on sale for £5.79, while the acclaimed survival horror game Soma is available for £6.49. Other notable PS4 discounts include:

Dark Souls III

On PS3, players can find discounts on Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 (£4), Catherine (£4), Demon's Souls (£4), Killer Is Dead (£3.29), and Devil May Cry HD Collection (£3.29). Those with a Vita can pick up Corpse Party: Blood Drive (£6.49), Yomawari: Night Alone (£7), and Toukiden: The Age of Demons (£7) and its sequel Toukiden 2 (£19).

Many of these deals will be available until November 1. You can find the full list of discounts on the PlayStation Store.