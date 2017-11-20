PS4 Pro And PS Plus Get Temporary Price Cut In UK For Black Friday

Ahead of Black Friday this week, Sony has cut the RRP of its PS4 Pro bundles and PlayStation Plus subscriptions in the UK. The PS4 Pro is now available in a number of bundles for £300, while a year's worth of PS Plus now costs £37.50, just below what 12 months used to cost before this year's PS Plus price increase.

Two PS4 Pro deals have come into effect with the price cut: one bundling a PS4 Pro system with FIFA 18 and Call of Duty: WWII, and one featuring either the Jet Black or Glacier White PS4 Pro along with Call of Duty: WWII and Gran Turismo Sport. Both of these bundles will cost £300 (where the system usually costs £340 by itself), a price that is available from now until 11:59 PM GMT on Monday, November 27. The PS Plus offer, meanwhile, applies from "participating retailers" and from the PlayStation Store until 10 AM GMT the following day (Tuesday, November 28).

Finally, a number of games will be discounted by up to 60% on the PS Store from 12:01 AM this Wednesday, November 23. Those discounts are already live for PS Plus members, and they include games like Mirror's Edge Catalyst (£6.19), Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception Remastered (£6.19), and Rayman Legends (£5.50). Those deals are good until 11:59 PM GMT on Monday, November 27.

These aren't the only deals Sony has offered recently. The company recently slashed the price of its PSVR and Gran Turismo Sport / Skyrim VR bundles to £300. For more UK-specific deals, check out all the PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, and 3DS games on sale at Game for Black Friday. Alternatively, check out all our Black Friday US deals below.