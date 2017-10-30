PS4 Gets Guacamelee 2, Here's The First Gameplay Trailer

A sequel to acclaimed Metroidvania-style platformer Guacamelee is officially on the way. Guacamelee 2 was the first game revealed as part of Sony's pre-show before its Paris Games Week showcase today, and it's on the way to PS4.

DrinkBox Studios is again developing the game, which strongly resembles its predecessor, both in terms of its colorful visual style (with 4K and HDR support on PS4 Pro) and its gameplay. We got to see one new ability players will obtain called Chicken Shot, which allows you to transform into a chicken and then dash in seemingly any direction. This was shown to be useful for navigating the world and in combat. There's also four-player local co-op support. You can check all of this out in the debut trailer above.

"Guacamelee 2 picks up seven years after the original story," the official description reads. "Juan Aguacate is living a happy life with his family, when his friend and trainer Uay Chivo discovers a new evil menace that threatens to destroy not only Mexico, but time and space itself."

As this was announced at a Sony event, we only know that it's coming to PS4. The first game came to numerous platforms, so it's possible we'll end up seeing this on PC, Xbox One, or Switch. Notably, however, there was no mention of a Vita version. It's coming to PS4 "soon-ish," though it won't arrive until sometime in 2018.

