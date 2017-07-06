PS4 Games Hit PS Now Today, Starting With These 20 Titles

Back in March, Sony announced that PlayStation 4 games were coming to the PlayStation Now streaming service. Today, the first PS4 games became available: People on PS4 and PC can now stream 20 PS4 titles, including Killzone: Shadow Fall, Broken Age, Ultra Street Fighter IV, God of War III Remastered, and Evolve, among others (full list below).

These games join PS Now's existing lineup of 504 PS3 games, boosting the total number of streaming titles to 524. Sony says more PS4 games will be added to the catalog over time, so the library is set to grow further still.

Sony also announced today that it is bringing back PS Now promotional prices; people can now pick up a 12-month subscription for $100 or a single month for $10. After your first month, the monthly subscription price will rise to the usual $20.

Earlier this year, Sony announced that it was cutting PS Now support for PS3, PS Vita, PlayStation TV, select Sony Bravia TVs, all Sony Blu-ray players, and all Samsung TVs. This was done so Sony could focus on PS4 and PC as the primary platforms for PS Now.

PS4 Games Available On PS Now In The US