PS4 Fishing Game Gets Totally Epic, Over-The-Top Trailer

A new trailer for the game Fishing Planet has come online, and my oh my, it is something. The over-the-top trailer uses heavy music and sword sound effects (?). Overall, if you close your eyes, you might think you're watching a Call of Duty or Battlefield trailer.

But it's for a fishing game, and it's great. Fishing is an exciting sport, or at least it can be when you have a big one on the line and you're fighting to bring it in. This trailer no doubt succeeds in capturing that, and now all I want to do is go fishing. There is a surprise at the end, too, that you may not see coming.

Fishing Planet bills itself as the "ultimate fishing simulator." It includes 12 places to fish (a river, a lake, and a swamp are shown in the trailer), more than 70 species of fish, "thousands" of tackle combinations, a "complex" fish AI system, and more.

The game has been available on PC since 2015 on Steam, where it's in Early Access. A free-to-play game that lets you fish with other human players in a multiplayer environment, it makes money from the microtransactions it offers. One such add-on is the 4th of July Pack, which includes America-themed fishing equipment.

Fishing Planet comes to PlayStation 4 on August 29.