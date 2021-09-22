PS4 Firmware Update Keeps Consoles From Being Potentially Bricked

Reports circulated earlier this year of a looming threat to PlayStation 4 consoles, one involving the console's internal clock battery that, if left unchecked, had the potential to essentially brick millions of PS4s. That issue looks to have now been fixed, thanks to PS4 firmware update 9.0.

The issue stemmed from the console's internal clock being tied to playing games and unlocking trophies. When playing a game, the PS4 checks the internal clock to make sure it hasn't been tampered with, before allowing the game to be played. This is done to prevent players from changing dates to make it look as if trophies were unlocked earlier than they actually were.

However, if the CMOS battery powering the clock dies and the PS4 isn't connected to the internet, the PS4 console has no way to check that internal clock, and the result makes it so the console is unable to play games whatsoever.

Thankfully, the issue looks to have been resolved. As has been reported on Twitter and verified by YouTuber Modern Vintage Gamer, who actually tested the reports himself, games are now playable on PS4 without the need of the CMOS battery. Modern Vintage Gamer removed the CMOS battery while running a PS4 on the new firmware, confirming the issue has been fixed.

Players became concerned about the issue following Sony's announcement regarding the shuttering of the PlayStation Vita and PlayStation 3 digital stores, a decision Sony later backtracked on. Years from now, should Sony have decided to pull PSN support for the PS4 without fixing the issue, millions of consoles with dead batteries would simply be unplayable.