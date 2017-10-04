PS4-Exclusive Destiny DLC Hits Xbox, Stranger Things Free Game, And Why Backwards Compatibility Is So Important

GameSpot's daily news show, GameSpot News, brings you the day's biggest news in video form. Today's episode covers three big stories you need to know about. Below you'll find some details on each story, but be sure to watch the full video to get all the information you need.

Stranger Things Game

Stranger Things returns to screens later this month. Ahead of the Season 2 debut on October 27, Netflix has released a free iOS and Android game that puts you in the shoes of the kids and adults from Hawkins, Indiana as they do battle with enemies, solve puzzles, and collect stuff off the ground. The retro-inspired game is completely free--no microtransactions to speak of.

Destiny 1 DLC Finally Comes To Xbox

Destiny 1 came out three full years ago, and only just now are Xbox players getting some content that PlayStation users have had for quite a while The Taken King expansion arrived on PS4 in 2015 and now some of its content is finally available on Xbox. Weapons, gear, a Crucible map, a Strike, and quests, some of which were tied to the Rise of Iron and Taken King expansions, are now available for Xbox owners.

Why Backwards Compatibility Is So Important

Backwards compatibility is one of the coolest features that Xbox One has that other platforms don't. Speaking to Wired, Xbox boss Phil Spencer said it's such an important feature because it helps preserve older games and bring them to new audiences. Sure, Xbox and its partners make money by selling older games to new people but that's just one side of the equation, Spencer said. "Console games can get lost when hardware generations go away. It can become more challenging to play the games of our past. There's something to be learned from experiencing what I played as a kid."