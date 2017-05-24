PS4 Crash Bandicoot Remaster Now Has Official Merchandise

If you're feeling nostalgic for Crash Bandicoot, this year's a good one for you. The Crash Bandicoot remaster for PS4 is coming up soon, and now, to celebrate the release, Activision has announced a line of official merchandise for the game.

The highlight of the line are the new t-shirts. Five shirts have been designed with a variety of Crash-themed images and logos; you can see them in a gallery below. In addition, you'll be able to pick up key chains, mugs, wallets, and hats, among other things.

Oh, and if, for whatever reason, you've ever wanted a Crash Bandicoot-themed scented candle, now's your chance. There are three candles shaped like TNT boxes for sale. According to the website, "The scents of the jungle will engross you into the game." The full set will run you $42.

You can find all of the items over at design company Numskull's website. The items ship to 15 countries and are available through several different storefronts.

Regarding the game itself, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy bundles together remade versions of Crash Bandicoot, Cortex Strikes Back, and Warped. It launches on June 30 for PS4. You can check out some of the remaster's gameplay here.