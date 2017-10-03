PS4 5.0 Update, PlayStation President Steps Down, And Overwatch Halloween Event

GameSpot's daily news show, GameSpot News, brings you the day's biggest news in video form. Today's episode covers three big stories you need to know about. Below you'll find some details on each story, but be sure to watch the full video to get all the information you need.

Andrew House Is Stepping Down

Andrew House, a 27-year Sony veteran who was promoted to president of the PlayStation business in 2011, has stepped down. Deputy president John Kodera is taking over effectively immediately, and House is staying on board through the year to ensure a smooth transition. Many more details about the management transition and House's history at Sony are in our video.

PS4 Update 5.0 Has Arrived

The next major PlayStation 4 update, 5.0, has arrived. With the update applied you can stream on PS4 Pro at 1080p/60fps (as long as your connection is good enough), while PlayStation VR streamers can see messages and comments through the headset itself. There are many more new features and tweaks in the update; get a full rundown in the video above.

Overwatch Gets A Halloween Event

As it did last year, Blizzard's Overwatch will have a spooky Halloween event this year. Called Halloween Terror, the event kicks off October 10 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC and runs until November 2. A teaser trailer showed that McCree and Reaper are getting Halloween-themed skins, while we're expecting the Junkenstein's Revenge mode to return as well. Watch the full news video above to see a full rundown of what we know so far.