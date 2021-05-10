PS Remote Play iOS App Adds DualSense Controller Support, Turning Your Phone Into A Pseudo-PS5

While you can't fit the actual PlayStation 5 in your pocket--the hefty console barely fits on an entertainment center as it is--the PlayStation Remote Play app on iOS devices has let you play PS5 games on your phone. Sony has released the app's 4.0.0 update, adding support for the PS5's DualSense controller. With that now in place, the PS5 will never leave your side again.

The addition comes after the recent iOS 14.5 update added the DualSense to the list of controllers compatible with iOS, meaning the controller will only work with iOS devices that have installed the update. The DualSense joins the DualShock 4 and the app's built-in touch controls as the only ways to control Remote Play, with third-party controllers still not compatible.

PS Remote Play allows PlayStation 4 and 5 owners to connect to their consoles remotely online, letting them play the consoles and stream games directly to their mobile devices. Unlike Xbox's Cloud Gaming or Google Stadia, PS Remote Play requires a console in order to function as opposed to the cloud server-based format of its competition.

The Remote Play app debuted on iOS devices in March 2019 after the PlayStation 4 updated to console firmware 6.50, with the 7.0 update adding Android functionality later that year. PS5 compatibility with the app debuted with the console's launch in November 2020. Sony has not added DualSense compatibility to the Android version of the PS Remote Play app as of this writing.