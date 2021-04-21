PS Plus Video Pass Apparently Leaks, Gives Subscribers Movie Access

If a now-removed listing on the Polish PlayStation website is to be believed, PlayStation Plus members are soon going to get video content included with their subscription. It's a move that would give Sony's service something that isn't available to Xbox Live Gold or Game Pass subscribers, but details are scarce at the moment.

Spotted by VGC prior to being taken down, the listing on the Sony website described PS Plus Video Pass, a service available to subscribers in the country from tomorrow, April 22, until the same date in 2022. This would come just before Sony stops offering video content for sale via the PlayStation Store, and appears to give access to big Sony movies like Venom and Zombieland: Double Tap. They're shown in a separate, also-removed image that was on the Polish website.

Image hosted on PlayStation website

PlayStation Plus is already required to play most PS4 and PS5 games online, though you don't need it to play free-to-play games, and Microsoft is planning to also remove its Xbox Live Gold requirement on those games in the future. PS Plus also gives you access to several free games each month, which are yours to keep for the lifetime of your subscription. Since the PS5 launched, they've generally included at least one PS5 game each month, and some have even only been available via PS Plus initially. You can read our explainer for more on PS Plus, and check out the best PS5 games you can play right now.

Best PS Plus deal You can snag a 12-month PS Plus code for $31 via eBay. See at eBay

We've reached out to Sony for comment on whether PS Plus Video Pass will be coming to North America. It would certainly help add more value to Sony's side at a time when Xbox Game Pass doesn't have a real challenger--and even offered one of Sony's games at no additional cost on launch day.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.