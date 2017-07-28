PS Plus Prices Going Up In Europe And Australia

Sony has announced it is increasing the price of its PlayStation Plus service in Europe and Australia. From the end of August, you'll have to pay more to grab the monthly game library and play online multiplayer on PS4.

From August 31, an annual PS subscription will cost £50 / €60 / AU $80, an increase of £10 / €10 / AU $10. Quarterly memberships, meanwhile, are going up by £5 / €5 / AU $6 to a new price of £20 / €25 / AU $34. Finally, a monthly membership--which currently costs £6 / €7 / AU $10--will go up to £7 / €8 / AU $11. Any payments due after August 31 will be charged at the new price.

When asked by GameSpot whether US customers will also see a price hike, Sony simply stated "there is nothing to announce" at this time. PS Plus memberships increased in North America in September of 2016, and they now cost $59.99 for 12 months and $24.99 for three months in the US.

Before that, prices were increased in the UK in 2015 and in South Africa, Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, and India in 2014.

PS Plus originally launched in 2010. It offers gamers a monthly selection of games on PS4, PS3, and PS Vita, as well as discounts on select PlayStation Store titles. August's free games include Downwell, Just Cause 3, and more. Check out all of August's free PS Plus games here. Alternatively, you can still grab July's free games until the end of the month.

In addition to the bonuses, a PS Plus subscription is required to play online multiplayer games on PS4.