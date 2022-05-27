PS Plus Premium's PS3 Games Don't Support DLC

Sony has confirmed that PlayStation 3 titles included in its brand-new PlayStation Plus Premium tier won't have DLC support.

The company recently unveiled the partial list of games that will be arriving to its revamped PlayStation Plus service, revealing a list of original PS3 games that will be available via streaming on the Premium tier.

However, as reported by VGC, Sony has explained that while PS4 titles can be downloaded as well as streamed, thus supporting DLC, PS3 games are currently only available to be streamed, meaning any downloadable content won't be available to players.

Many PS3 games included in the Premium tier feature multiple pieces of downloadable content, so subscribers will only be able to play their main story content. Some of those games include Asura’s Wrath--which has its ending behind DLC-- Crash Commando, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2, Lost Planet 2, and Resistance 3.

Sony unveiled its revamped PlayStation Plus subscription service in March, revealing that it will have three tiers, each with its own unique price and perks.

The standard PS Plus subscription will be rebranded to PlayStation Plus Essential and will cost $60 per year, while PlayStation Plus Extra will cost $15 per month or $100 per year and will feature 400 PS4 and PS5 games. PlayStation Plus Premium is the most expensive tier and will cost $18 per month or $120 per year. This tier will include "up to 340 additional games" compared to the Extra tier.

