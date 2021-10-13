Destiny 2 Haunted Sectors Guide PS5 Restock Tracker Animal Crossing: New Horizons Roost Animal Crossing Direct Metroid Dread Boss Guide Series X Restock Tracker
PS Plus Members Will Get 3 Bonus Free Games In November

PlayStation is giving away a trio of PSVR games next month to celebrate the platform's fifth birthday.

PlayStation Plus subscribers will be swimming in free games next month. To celebrate the PSVR's fifth birthday, PlayStation has announced that it will give away a trio of PlayStation VR games to PS Plus members in November. These freebies will be in addition to the regular monthly lineup--which typically includes a PS5 game and two PS4 games--so subscribers will get six free games total. PlayStation hasn't revealed which PSVR games will be free, but we imagine they will be notable titles given the occasion.

Perhaps the freebies will hail from the list of "most played games" PlayStation shared. Rec Room, Beat Saber, PlayStation VR Worlds, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, and Resident Evil 7 (which is playable outside of VR, too) have earned the distinction as the most popular PSVR games by playtime.

You should claim next month's free PSVR games even if you don't currently have the virtual reality headset. That way if you ever decide to get one--or the next-gen model that Sony is currently developing--you'll already have some games to play. For more suggestions to fill out your PSVR library, check out our roundup of the best PSVR games.

In the meantime, don't forget to claim October's PS Plus free games, which went live last week. Hell Let Loose is free on PS5, while PGA Tour 2K21 and Mortal Kombat X are free on PS4 (playable on PS5 thanks to backwards compatibility).

