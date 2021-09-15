Destiny 2 Shattered Realm Guide New Game Pass Games Fortnite Season 8: IO Outposts Destiny 2 Ager's Scepter Guide Fortnite NPC Locations Tracing The Stars Week 4
PS Plus Members Can Save Big On Some Of The Best PS4 And PS5 Games Right Now

The Double Discounts sale is back on the PlayStation Store and features massive discounts on Red Dead Redemption 2, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Hitman 3, and more.

One of the underrated perks of being a PlayStation Plus subscriber is getting exclusive discounts on hit games. One of the most heralded games of the year, Deathloop, was available for 10% off for subscribers prior to launching earlier this week. Now, the PlayStation Store has kicked off its latest iteration of the Double Discounts sale. As always, PS Plus subscribers save twice as much as those without a subscription. More than 250 games are featured in the sale, including Hitman 3, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

We should note that if you aren't a PS Plus subscriber, you will probably want to ignore this sale. The discounts for non-subscribers simply aren't very good. If you are a subscriber, though, now's your chance to grab a bunch of noteworthy games for steep discounts, including some that appear on our best PS4 games and best PS5 games roundups.

We've called out some of the highlights from the Double Discounts sale below. You have until September 30 to make your picks.

Best deals on PlayStation Store

  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla -- $30 ($60)
  • Borderlands 3: Ultimate edition -- $50 ($100)
  • Darksiders Genesis -- $12.79 ($40)
  • Don't Starve Together -- $6 ($15)
  • Dying Light - Platinum edition -- $25 ($50)
  • EA Star Wars Triple Bundle -- $36 ($90)
  • The Forest -- $8 ($20)
  • Grand Theft Auto V + White Shark Card Bundle -- $19.79 ($45)
  • Hitman HD Enhanced Collection -- $15.59 ($60)
  • Hitman 3 - Deluxe edition -- $40 ($80)
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising - $24 ($60)
  • The Lego Games Bundle -- $20 ($100)
  • Mafia III: Definitive Edition -- $9.59 ($30)
  • Marvel's Avengers -- $20 ($40)
  • Okami HD -- $10 ($20)
  • Outer Wilds -- $15 ($25)
  • Overcooked + Overcooked 2 -- $14 ($35)
  • Persona 5 Strikers Digital Deluxe edition -- $42 ($70)
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 - Ultimate edition -- $32 ($100)
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order -- $20 ($40)
  • Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy -- $20 ($50)
  • Watch Dogs: Legion -- $20.39 ($60)

PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
