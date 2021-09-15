PS Plus Members Can Save Big On Some Of The Best PS4 And PS5 Games Right Now

One of the underrated perks of being a PlayStation Plus subscriber is getting exclusive discounts on hit games. One of the most heralded games of the year, Deathloop, was available for 10% off for subscribers prior to launching earlier this week. Now, the PlayStation Store has kicked off its latest iteration of the Double Discounts sale. As always, PS Plus subscribers save twice as much as those without a subscription. More than 250 games are featured in the sale, including Hitman 3, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

We should note that if you aren't a PS Plus subscriber, you will probably want to ignore this sale. The discounts for non-subscribers simply aren't very good. If you are a subscriber, though, now's your chance to grab a bunch of noteworthy games for steep discounts, including some that appear on our best PS4 games and best PS5 games roundups.

We've called out some of the highlights from the Double Discounts sale below. You have until September 30 to make your picks.

Best deals on PlayStation Store