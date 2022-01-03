Best Steam Deals PS Plus January Rumor Games With Gold January Halo Infinite Skull Locations PS5 Restock Xbox Series X Restock
PS Plus Games For January 2022 Coming Tuesday, Including Persona 5 Strikers And More

It's a new month and a new year and Sony has confirmed the three games coming to PS Plus subscribers on January 4.

By on

Comments

Sony has announced January 2022's free PlayStation Plus games, and there are three titles in all coming to the service this week to kick off the new year.

Available with the PlayStation Store refresh on Tuesday, January 4 will be the racing game Dirt 5 (PS4, PS5), the co-op FPS Deep Rock Galactic (PS4, PS5), and the action-RPG Persona 5 Strikers (PS4). All of these games will be available until February 1.

Deep Rock Galactic - Official Season 01 Narrated Trailer

These titles leaked earlier in December, but this is the first time Sony is officially confirming them. Also of note, Persona 5 Strikers can be played on PS5.

With January's PS Plus games coming soon, now is a good time to grab December's PS Plus games before they go away. These include Godfall: Challenger Edition, Lego DC Super Villains, and Mortal Shell, as well as three PlayStation VR games: The Persistence, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, and Until You Fall.

January 4 is also when January's new PlayStation Now games join the catalog, including Mortal Kombat 11.

January 2022 PlayStation Plus Games

Available until Tuesday, February 4

  • Dirt 5 -- PS4, PS5
  • Deep Rock Galactic -- PS4, PS5
  • Persona 5 Strikers -- PS4

PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Deep Rock Galactic
Persona 5 Strikers
DIRT 5
