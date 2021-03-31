PS Plus Games For April 2021: Days Gone And Oddworld Free Next Week

April begins tomorrow, and then on April 6, Sony has a new slate of free PS Plus games to download on PS4 and PS5. This is going to be another impressive month for the service, particularly if you only have a PS4, with both Days Gone and Zombie Army 4: Dead War available to download. Additionally, the PS5 version of Oddworld: Soulstorm will be available for free the same day it launches. It's pretty rare that Sony offers up a free game at launch that isn't multiplayer-focused, so you won't want to miss snagging Oddworld.

Playable on both PS4 and PS5, Days Gone is a post-apocalyptic open-world game set in the Pacific Northwest, and its standout feature is the sheer number of enemies it throws at you. The game allows for customization in both your gear and your play-style, and you'll have to face off against both human and formerly human opponents. Oh, and there are zombie bears, if things weren't tough enough.

Zombie Army 4: Dead War is also playable on both consoles and is the latest spin-off game from the makers of Sniper Elite. Playable between one and four players, it's a unique spin on the "Nazi Zombies" style that we've seen from some other franchises, keeping the signature Sniper Elite long-range gunplay intact. It also has more occult elements than some other zombie games, adding to its spookiness.

Oddworld: Soulstorm is available for free on PS5, though the game is also coming to other platforms like PS4 where it won't be free. The long-awaited action-platformer is the latest from a series known for its quirkiness and unique personality. It's a follow-up to New 'N' Tasty, which released about seven years ago, so the series' biggest fans have been waiting a very long time for this one. Soulstorm will not be available in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and South Korea.

