PS Plus Free Games For March 2021 Include Final Fantasy 7 Remake
Four free games will be available for PlayStation Plus subscribers next month.
PlayStation has revealed next month's freebies for PlayStation Plus subscribers. A whopping four games are featured in March 2021's PS Plus lineup: Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Remnant: From the Ashes, Maquette, and Farpoint. All of the new freebies will be available to claim starting March 2. Subscribers can also claim one of February's freebies, Destruction AllStars, on PS5 throughout March.
Final Fantasy 7 Remake will be playable on PS4 and PS5 thanks to backwards compatibility. However, the PS Plus version of the excellent 2020 action-RPG won't be eligible for a free upgrade to the newly announced PS5 version. You'll have to purchase it to upgrade to Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade. If you already know you're going to want to play it on PS5, Amazon is currently selling FF7 Remake for $30. It was one of our favorite games of 2020 and earned a rare 10/10 in our Final Fantasy 7 Remake review.
Published by Annapurna Interactive, Maquette launches on March 2 and will be free for subscribers only on PS5. The first-person puzzle game is set in a recursive simulation where everything appears to be both small and large. Players manipulate objects in the world to solve puzzles.
Remnant: From the Ashes is a co-op focused survival action game set in a post-apocalypse. While the story is rather bland, the challenging combat is a thrill thanks to great enemy design and well-designed bosses. Over the course of the adventure, you obtain new loot to upgrade your gear. Remnant supports three-player co-op, and it's definitely designed to be played with friends. It's playable on both PS4 and PS5.
It's been a while since PSVR owners have received a new PS Plus freebie. Farpoint, a first-person shooter set on an alien planet, will be free all throughout March. It features a single-player campaign and online multiplayer. Though Farpoint can be played with a DualShock 4 gamepad, it really hits its stride with the Aim controller.
March 2021 PS Plus Free Games
Available March 2 to April 5
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Maquette (PS5 only)
- Remnant: From the Ashes
- Farpoint (PSVR only)
