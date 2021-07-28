Halo Infinite Beta Sign-Up August Games with Gold Madden 22 Ratings Fortnite Alien Artifacts Week 8 Back 4 Blood Beta How to Save Xbox Storage

PS Plus Free Games For August 2021 Revealed

August's PlayStation Plus freebies include Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville.

PlayStation has announced the trio of free games PS Plus subscribers can snag in August. As revealed last month during PlayStation's State of Play stream, battle royale title Hunter's Arena: Legends will be available to claim all month. Both the PS5 and PS4 versions of the game are up for grabs, which marks a change from the recent trend of offering one PS5-only freebie. Hunter's Arena: Legends will be joined by the wonderful family-friendly action-shooter Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville and Tennis World Tour 2.

Hunter's Arena: Legends is a swordplay and martial arts focused battle royale that drops 30 players on a map in ancient Asia. It features two different game modes, including free-for-all and trios. Hunter's Arena: Legends has 17 different playable characters with unique play styles.

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville is featured in our roundup of the best Xbox games for kids. The third-person spin-off shooter has cooperative and competitive game modes that can be played online or locally. Battle for Neighborville has a ton of different content to enjoy as well as solid mechanics and a stable of unique playable characters.

Tennis World Tour 2 is an officially licensed sports sim with real pros and a nice mix of multiplayer and solo content. It features a full-fledged career mode that lets you create your own player and work toward moving up the ranks in the tennis world while managing every aspect of your career.

All three games will be free from August 3 to September 6. Make sure you claim July's lineup, which includes A Plague Tale: Innocence and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, by August 2.

August 2021 PS Plus Free Games

Available from August 3 to September 6

  • Hunter's Arena: Legends
  • Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
  • Tennis World Tour 2

