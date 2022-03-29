PS Plus Free Games For April Seemingly Leaked Early

Another month, another PlayStation Plus free games leak. A user on the Dealabs forum has been leaking PS Plus lineups since October of last year, and they've been spot-on so far. According to the new leak, April's PS Plus lineup will include Slay the Spire, Hood: Outlaws & Legends, and SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated.

Considering we're just a week away from the first Tuesday of the new month--otherwise known as PS Plus freebie drop day--we should receive official word from PlayStation on April's lineup tomorrow, March 29.

If the leak is accurate, PlayStation users are in for a treat with Slay the Spire. A deck-building game with overarching roguelike systems, Slay the Spire is one of the most approachable and compelling entries in recent years in both genres. It earned a 9/10 in our Slay the Spire review.

Hood: Outlaws & Legends is an online multiplayer game that could be aptly compared to Payday, except with a medieval setting. Matches feature two teams of four players working toward stealing treasure. Not only do you have to worry about the other team, but there are also computer-controlled enemies to contend with.

Meanwhile, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated is a remake of the 2003 platformer of the same name. While the remake was received rather poorly, at least you won't have to spend any money on it now. And if you have kids in the house who like SpongeBob, maybe they will like it.

Make sure to claim March's PS Plus free games before they leave on April 6. In other news, PlayStation has revealed its revamped PS Plus service, which will include three tiers when it launches in June.

PlayStation Plus free games for April 2022 (rumor)