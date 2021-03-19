The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
PS Plus And PS Now Deal: New Subscribers Get $15 Store Credit
You can subscribe for a year of PlayStation Plus or PS Now and get a bonus credit to spend at the PlayStation Store.
Sony is looking to win over new PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now subscribers with a pretty good deal through the subscription service. For a limited time, new PS Plus or Now subscribers will gain $15 in PlayStation Store credit. The offer ends March 23 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET.
It's important to note that this offer only applies to digital subscriptions purchased directly through PlayStation Network, not Plus cards purchased at retail. It's also worth remembering that signing up will automatically enroll you in auto-renew, so be sure to check if you don't want to be billed again.
Keep in mind that a full year of PlayStation Plus or PS Now through PSN is $60. That means this isn't quite the bargain of a current eBay deal, where you can get a year of Plus for just under $30. That leaves you with another $30 to spend on whatever you want, rather than a $15 PlayStation Store credit.
PlayStation Plus is Sony's services platform, which allows you to play online games and claim benefits like monthly free games and discounts. PS Now is its game subscription service, which grants a rotating library of games that can be downloaded or played through the cloud. Plus also gives a nice benefit to new PS5 owners, entitling them to a selection of free PS4 games. Of course, you have to find a PS5 first, which is still easier said than done.
