PS Now December Games Revealed: GTA 3 Definitive Edition, Final Fantasy, John Wick Hex, And More

Sony has announced the new additions to the PlayStation Now library for December, and there are four games on the way, including one semi-recent new release.

GTA III: The Definitive Edition comes to PlayStation Now on December 7 with the first PlayStation Store update of the month. This is the updated version of GTA III--the first entry in the series to adopt a 3D open-world approach--that was initially released in November through a bundle that also included new versions of Vice City and San Andreas. All of the games had bugs and other issues, and Rockstar recently released a gigantic patch addressing 100+ bugs, including issues with GTA III.

GTA III: The Definitive Edition will be available on PlayStation Now until January 31.

More PlayStation Now games are right around the corner

Also coming to PlayStation Now on December 7 is Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster, which is a new version of the PS2 role-playing games originally released on the PS2. The action-strategy game John Wick Hex is releasing on PlayStation Now this month as well, while the 1-4 player action arcade game Splitlings arrives December 7 through PlayStation Now, too.

GTA III: The Definitive Edition was the only game in December's batch of PS Now games to have an end-date; the other three will be on the service for an undetermined amount of time.

December 7 is also when December's new PS Plus freebies go live--including Godfall: Challenger Edition, Mortal Shell, and Lego DC Supervillains--so be sure to grab November's free games while you still can.

In other news, a recent report said Sony is planning an Xbox Game Pass competitor codenamed Spartacus that will let subscribers play original PlayStation, PlayStation 2, and PlayStation 3, and PlayStation Portable games.

December PlayStation Now Games

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster

GTA III: The Definitive Edition (until January 31, 2022)

John Wick Hex

Splitlings