Protect Ya Neck: Wu-Tang's Rza Is Bringing A Samurai Series To Starz

Up from the 36 Chambers comes a new venture between Starz and Wu-Tang Clan's Rza for the new series Black Samurai, starring Common (John Wick 2). Starz announced the series was in development today and is an adaptation of the Marc Olden novel and 1977 film of the same name.

Black Samurai follows Robert Sand (Common), an Army Ranger who meets a Japanese master that trains him to be a samurai. The master is killed, and Sands goes on a mission seeking revenge. The show will mix martial arts and spy genres and will be accompanied by the music of Common and Wu-Tang Clan.

"I've been a fan of the Robert Sand character since I was a kid, Black Samurai being one of the films that got me into the martial art genre," explained Rza. "A chance to combine with Jerry Bruckheimer, Common, and Andre Gaines to reintroduce this character to a new generation makes myself and my partner Mitchell Diggs at Wu Films super stoked. With the Wibbs leading the writing team and Starz as our outlet, I'm certain the series will find its fan base."

While Rza spends plenty of time working on soundtracks for major motion pictures like Django Unchained, he still has a strong connection to martial arts films, both writing and starring in 2012's The Man With the Iron Fists and its 2015 sequel. Rza has always had a passion for martial arts and their films. If you've ever heard a single song by Wu-Tang Clan, you knew this already.

Also joining Black Samurai are Jerry Bruckheimer and Wu Films' Mitchell Diggs. Both will be executive producing the series.

As of now, Black Samurai remains in development, and there is no information regarding when it will air.