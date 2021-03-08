Prominent Streamer Calls For Halo Infinite Battle Royale In Viral Tweet

The prominent streamer and content creator Jack "CouRage" Dunlop tweeted that the much-delayed Halo Infinite should have a battle royale mode recently, and it's led to a lot of discussion on social media. In the tweet, Dunlop said that while Halo is his "favorite game series of all time," he feels that if Halo Infinite doesn't include a "robust and well-made" battle royale mode, it would be one of "the greatest gaming failures in history."

Though his claim seems to be intentionally hyperbolic, it inspired passionate reactions from Halo fans and industry figures alike. Many replies agreed with Dunlop's tweet, but some accused Dunlop of asking Halo developer 343 Industries to prioritize a hypothetical battle royale mode over the game's traditional multiplayer, which they view as the core of the Halo experience. Esports videographer Davis "Hitch" Edwards replied to the tweet, saying the following: "[Battle royales] are necessary for shooter games to blow up. Just how it is."

@Halo I’ve played Halo since 2005. It’s my favorite game series of all-time.

If Halo Infinite doesn’t release with a robust and well made Battle Royale game mode, then it will be one of the greatest gaming failures in history.

Have a good day. — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) March 7, 2021

BRs are necessary for shooter games to blow up. just how it is. — OpTic Hitch (@hitchariide) March 8, 2021

Dunlop defended himself against such retorts, saying that since Halo Infinite has been in development for "six years," fans should be able to expect both traditional multiplayer and a battle royale mode. However, though it's been six years since the release of Halo 5, it's worth noting we don't actually know how long Halo Infinite has been in development.

Over the years, we've heard rumors that Halo Infinite may feature a battle royale mode, but they've always been quite vague. Back in December 2020, 343's Halo community director described such rumors as "unfounded." Back in January, 343 announced that Halo Infinite will ditch the series' signature shotgun due to balance concerns. Microsoft and 343 have continued to reveal new details about the game, including new screenshots every few weeks. Halo Infinite is slated to release in fall 2021.