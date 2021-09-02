Horizon Forbidden West Pre Order Best Zelda Games Battlefield 2042 Beta? Community Movie Update New Halo: MCC Armor Fortnite Jammer Guide
Login / Sign Up

Project Magnum Looks Like Destiny With Even Bigger Monsters

Nexon's tentatively titled Project Magnum looks big on action and Destiny-inspired warriors battling gigantic monsters.

By on

Comments

Nexon and developer NAT Games have revealed a first look at the upcoming loot shooter that's currently titled Project Magnum.

At first glance it appears to be inspired by Destiny, but other than the idea of unlocking powerful new abilities, co-op teams taking on legions of enemies that vaguely resemble the Cabal, and what appears to be an all-powerful giant golf ball in the sky, the game has a number of features to help it stand out.

Click To Unmute
  1. Far Cry 6: Amigos & Supremos Gameplay
  2. Far Cry 6 Hands-On Preview
  3. 20 Minutes of Far Cry 6 Co-Op Gameplay
  4. The Super Nintendo 30 Years Later
  5. Cyberpunk 2077’s Next-Gen Editions Still On Track For 2021 | GameSpot News
  6. Sonic Colors: Ultimate - PS4 vs. Wii Graphics Comparison
  7. 11 Minutes of Genshin Impact Aloy Gameplay
  8. No Man's Sky - Official Frontiers Update Trailer
  9. Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania - Official Hello Kitty DLC Character Reveal Trailer
  10. 9 Minutes of Sonic Colors: Ultimate PS5 Gameplay
  11. Dead Space Original Voice Actor For Isaac Clarke Returns In Remake | GameSpot News
  12. Dead Space Remake Developer Livestream

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Project Magnum (Working Title) - Official Teaser Trailer

As a third-person game, Project Magnum is focused on PvE activities, many of which feature gigantic enemies that players will have to work to take down. Another key feature is an energy-based grappling hook that can be used to quickly maneuver around the battlefield when the titanic enemies unleash a barrage of attacks.

Project Magnum also happens to have some impressive visuals, with the PS5 trailer below showing off some detailed environments, particle effects, and a high frame rate for all the action.

Nexon has primarily made a name for itself as a publisher in the South Korean and Japanese markets with a combination of mobile and traditional games, with MapleStory being one of its biggest success stories. NAT Games functions as a subsidiary of Nexon Korea and has worked on Counter-Strike Online and Final Fantasy XIV.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Project Magnum
PlayStation 5
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)