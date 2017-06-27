Project Cars 2's Preorder Bonus And Season Pass Detailed

Project Cars 2's release date is coming up in September, and today publisher Bandai Namco revealed a season pass and a digital preorder bonus for the game. As you might expect, both include special car packs.

If you digitally preorder the game ahead of its release, you'll get access to the Japanese Cars Pack. This pack includes four cars: the 1981 Nissan 280ZX IMSA GTX; the 1990 Nissan Skyline GT-R R32 Group A; the 2016 Honda Civic Type R--Euro Spec; and the 2015 Honda 2&4 Concept. This pack was previously announced for the Day-One Edition of the game.

In addition, Bandai Namco also revealed the game's season pass. Although it didn't share specifics about every piece of DLC coming, it did state that season pass purchasers will get four car packs. Each pack comes with eight cars, as well as new tracks, liveries, and events. In addition, season pass holders will get the exclusive Motorsport Cars Pack, which features four historic cars: the 1974 Jaguar E-Type V12, Group 44; the 1998 Panoz Esperante GTR-1; the 1991 Audi V8 DTM (Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters); and the 2016 Opel Astra TCR. The season pass will run you $30.

Finally, the publisher announced that players can buy the Digital Deluxe Edition for $90 to get all of this extra content. This edition includes the game, the preorder bonus, and the season pass.

Project Cars 2 launches on September 22 for PC, Xbox One, and PS4. We were able to talk with some of the developers of the game at E3 2017, and you can check out the interview here. In addition, you can read our interview with the developer from earlier this year here.