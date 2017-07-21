Project Cars 2: See All The Cars And Tracks

Ahead of Project Cars 2's release in September, you might be wondering what cars and tracks are in the simulation racing game. GameSpot recently had the chance to play the game and we created videos that show off all the cars and tracks--and there are a lot.

As announced previously, there are 180 cars in Project Cars 2 and 60 tracks. Each of the cars has been "faithfully built to exacting standards," developer Slightly Mad said, adding that car manufacturers have signed off on the game's designs. Not only that, but real-world drivers have even tested the cars to ensure their authenticity.

There are a number of big-name car brands represented, including Ford, Lotus, and McLaren. There are modern-day cars and classic ones, while you can also race in open wheel and indycars. Karts are also in the game, if that's what you're looking for.

As for the tracks, the 60 courses make up the "largest track roster on console" ever. The courses are from all around the world, including North America and Europe. In a blog post, Slightly Mad said the tracks were "carefully chosen to reflect the 9 motorsport disciplines and 29 series that come with Project Cars 2."

Additionally, the courses will be affected by four seasons of weather, as well as transitions from day to night. Drivers will also have to contend with the elements, as ice, snow, mist, wind, and rain will all bear down on the courses.

In other Project Cars 2 news, the game's season pass and pre-order bonuses have been announced--you can read more about them here.

Project Cars 2 launches on September 22 for PC, Xbox One, and PS4. We were able to talk with some of the developers of the game at E3 2017, and you can check out the interview here. In addition, you can read our interview with the developer from earlier this year here.