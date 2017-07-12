Project Cars 2: All The Tracks And Cars Revealed

Project Cars 2 is coming out in September for consoles and PC, and now, developer Slightly Mad Studios has announced all of the tracks and cars featured in the game.

Starting with the tracks, there are 60 in all, which Slightly Mad says represents the "largest track roster on console" ever. The courses are from all around the world, including North America and Europe.

In a blog post, Slightly Mad said the tracks were "carefully chosen to reflect the 9 motorsport disciplines and 29 series that come with Project Cars 2."

Additionally, the courses will be affected by four seasons of weather, as well as transitions from day to night. Drivers will also have to contend with the elements, as ice, snow, mist, wind, and rain will all bear down on the courses.

You can see all of Project Cars 2's tracks here.

As for the cars, another blog post from Slightly Mad confirms that there will be 180 in all in the game. Each of them has been "faithfully built to exacting standards," the developer said, adding that car manufacturers have signed off on the game's designs. Not only that, but real-world drivers have even tested the cars to ensure their authenticity.

The cars are broken down by category, including Road Cars, one of which is the nice-looking and super-fast 2017 McLaren 720S. There are Vintage Prototype cars such as the 1967 Ford GT40 MK IV and the 1965 Lotus Type 40 Ford. Project Cars 2 will also have Open Wheel and IndyCar vehicles available.

You can see a list of all the cars here.

In other Project Cars 2 news, the game's season pass and pre-order bonuses have been announced--you can read more about them here.

Project Cars 2 launches on September 22 for PC, Xbox One, and PS4. We were able to talk with some of the developers of the game at E3 2017, and you can check out the interview here. In addition, you can read our interview with the developer from earlier this year here.