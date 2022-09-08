Project Aurora Is Now Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile

Activision provides a first--albeit brief--look at the new Call of Duty battle royale mobile game and reveals its final name.

By on

Comments

During GameSpot's new mobile show, Swipe, Activision shared the first teaser trailer and finalized name for Call of Duty's new Warzone mobile game and revealed what's next for Call of Duty Mobile.

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile is the official name of the game formerly known as Project Aurora. It's a new game from four Activision studios working together on the project, Solid State Studios, Beenox, Activision Shanghai, and Digital Legends, and today Activision is announcing the official title and revealing the first brief teaser.

Click To Unmute
  1. Lord Of The Rings: Heroes Of Middle-Earth Gameplay Revealed
  2. PS5 Gets New Hardware And Software Improvements | GameSpot News
  3. Phasmophobia Apocalypse Update Trailer
  4. Cyberpunk 2077 Reveals DLC, Ditches Last Gen Consoles
  5. NBA 2K23: The City
  6. Claudia × Guren Blade | New Simulacrum Showcase | Tower of Fantasy
  7. NBA 2K Mobile New Updates Trailer
  8. Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile - Official Reveal Trailer
  9. CookieRun Kingdom And Brixity - Gameplay Trailer
  10. Argent Twilight: Secrets Of The Dark Orbs - Gameplay Trailer
  11. Tower Of Fantasy - Mirroria Zone Preview Trailer
  12. Devolver Tumble Time - Gameplay Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Call of Duty Warzone Mobile Revealed and the Future of COD Mobile

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile will be, as its name suggests, a mobile version of Call of Duty Warzone. The existing Call of Duty Mobile already has a battle royale element, in addition to standard multiplayer, but Call of Duty Warzone Mobile is exclusively a battle royale game.

As for Call of Duty: Mobile, the game's new Season 8: Train to Nowhere update arrived on September 7 with a new map, Express, another battle pass, and much more. For more, check out this roundup of everything new in Season 8: Train to Nowhere.

In addition to Call of Duty Warzone Mobile, Activision is developing Warzone 2.0 for console. Activision will share more details on the title during the big Call of Duty Next event on September 15.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

iOS (iPhone/iPad)
Android
Mobile
GameSpot Swipe
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)