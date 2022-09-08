Project Aurora Is Now Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile

During GameSpot's new mobile show, Swipe, Activision shared the first teaser trailer and finalized name for Call of Duty's new Warzone mobile game and revealed what's next for Call of Duty Mobile.

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile is the official name of the game formerly known as Project Aurora. It's a new game from four Activision studios working together on the project, Solid State Studios, Beenox, Activision Shanghai, and Digital Legends, and today Activision is announcing the official title and revealing the first brief teaser.

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile will be, as its name suggests, a mobile version of Call of Duty Warzone. The existing Call of Duty Mobile already has a battle royale element, in addition to standard multiplayer, but Call of Duty Warzone Mobile is exclusively a battle royale game.

As for Call of Duty: Mobile, the game's new Season 8: Train to Nowhere update arrived on September 7 with a new map, Express, another battle pass, and much more. For more, check out this roundup of everything new in Season 8: Train to Nowhere.

In addition to Call of Duty Warzone Mobile, Activision is developing Warzone 2.0 for console. Activision will share more details on the title during the big Call of Duty Next event on September 15.