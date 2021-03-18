Project Athia Now Titled Forspoken, Coming 2022 To PC And PS5

We got a new look at the Square Enix game Project Athia during its Square Enix Presents livestream, including our first peek at gameplay and a new title. The game has now been given the name Forspoken.

After a brief intro from actor Ella Balinska, who does the voice and performance capture for protagonist Frey, the trailer showed off some story moments as well as gameplay. Most of the gameplay content was focused on traversal, as Frey bounded along trees with parkour-like grace. We also got a brief glimpse at some of the enemies she'll be facing, and the overall environment.

Forspoken is being developed by Luminous Productions, a new Japanese studio Square Enix founded in 2018. This is its first project. The game is coming in 2022 to PC and PS5.